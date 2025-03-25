On March 16, an unknown man followed a woman into her apartment unit and groped her, the NYPD confirmed to Greenpointers.

At about 9:53 pm, the man followed the 30-year-old woman as she exited the elevator of a building at Commercial Street and Manhattan Avenue. He reportedly grabbed her buttocks.

A Reddit user (who got in contact with us and shared the above flyer) made a post last week to spread the word about the incident. The user shared that the man following his girlfriend quickly fled the scene after briefly entering the unit and spotting him on the couch.

No injuries were reported. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.