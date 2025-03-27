*Shania Twain voice* Let’s go, girls!

The New York Liberty announced today that they planned to open a new state-of-the-art training facility right here in Greenpoint. Exact location TBD, but judging on digital renderings, it’s definitely waterfront.

The basketball team has steadily built up a following over the past few years, capturing the hearts of New Yorkers pining for the sweet taste of victory (sorry, Knicks fans). The $80 million, 75,000-square-feet facility should open in 2027.

“We are a player-first organization and investing in health and wellness has always been a priority for us. The New York Liberty deserve a facility of their own: one that reflects their tremendous talent, work ethic, and ambition,” said Clara Wu Tsai, Governor of the New York Liberty. “This facility is a sign of our commitment to the team, to the city of New York, and to the advancement of women’s sports.”

A rendering of one of the indoor courts. Image via New York Liberty website.

Player input actually dictated many of the decisions about the new space. The facility will feature private suites for players, two full practice courts, and an outdoor court for future community events. Architecture and design choices historically have neglected to consider women’s lived experiences; think of the lack of elevators in subway stations forcing parents to schlep heavy strollers up stairs, or new mothers making do in a dingy conference room meant to double as a lactation area. In a testament to why thoughtful design matters, the facility offers two private family lounges, with an attached nursing room.

And it’s not just the players benefiting from the perks. “As a dedication to its fan base, the Liberty will also build a fan-facing immersive experience, hospitality, and a retail storefront,” a press release reads.

Ellie the Elephant, if you need local recommendations, hit us up!