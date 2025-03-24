A 49-year-old man was fatally struck by an e-bike cyclist at Franklin and India streets this past Friday evening.

Williamsburg resident Luis Cruz was crossing Franklin when a 26-year-old cyclist traveling southbound struck him, knocking him over and causing severe head trauma, according to the NYPD. Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7:41 pm. They transported Cruz to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The cyclist remained on scene. Witnesses and the NYPD told Gothamist that the cyclist was a delivery driver who sped through a stop sign. Cruz had double-parked and was exiting his vehicle when he was struck.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation remains ongoing.

New York City is home to nearly 65,000 app-based delivery workers, 80% of whom use e-bikes or motorbikes. Statistics show that drivers face a high rate of serious injury or death, making it one of the more deadly professions out there.

Critics say apps like UberEats and Grubhub facilitate a system in which workers are incentivized to move as fast as possible to make deliveries, often penalizing drivers who don’t complete enough on time.

E-bikes in particular have become a flash point for city politics over the past few years. Street safety advocates point to a lack of infrastructure, such as the city falling short on its promise to build protected bike lanes, as a reason delivery workers face unsafe traffic conditions. Some lawmakers have called for more regulations, such as requiring all e-bikes and e-scooters to be registered with the city’s Department of Transportation.

While e-bike accidents are not uncommon, they rank below other causes of traffic injuries and fatalities. “DOT officials said e-bikes account for less than 2% of the traffic deaths in the city and less than 4% of the traffic injuries,” according to Gothamist. “Between 2021 and 2024, six pedestrians were killed by e-bike riders — compared to 471 from other vehicles, according to city data.”