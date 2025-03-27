Looks like the warmth is coming back for the weekend, especially for a particularly steamy Saturday. So there’s no excuse not to get out and do something!

FRIDAY, MARCH 28

FREE TAX HELP

As Tax Day draws nearer, AARP is at the Greenpoint Library on Fridays through April 11 to help get your financial affairs in order with help from BPL’s Business & Career Center. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., individuals making $65,000 or less or $93,000 with dependents are invited to bring your government-issued ID, Social Security cards or ITIN letter(s), all 2024 wage statements, bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit, and any other relevant documents like a 1099-G (if you received Unemployment Insurance, etc), documentation of higher education expenses, childcare expenses, and your IRS IP PIN if applicable.

Assistance is offered for free on a walk-in basis, and AARP will take 20 appointments per session. More information here.

SOMATIC SELF-CARE WORKSHOP

If your word of the year for 2025 is ‘recovery,’ SPARSA has an event for you. From 7:30 to 9:30 pm, they’re hosting a workshop on meridian acupressure and massage ball techniques to teach you the perfect tools to rest and recover after physical activity and release muscle tension. Start of the weekend less tense and more in tune with your body (and potentially a little bit sore — that’s normal!) as you learn about effective self-massage practices. Yoga mats will be provided for practice, and any attire you’d wear to yoga is recommended.

Tickets start at $65.87 and are available here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

McGOLRICK BIRDING CLUB

With the gorgeous weather in the forecast for Saturday, there are bound to be some fun birds out. Even if they’re not, it’s a great excuse to get outside! Peep some of the early peeps of the season with the McGolrick Birding Club at 9 a.m. Historically, the group has been known to spot Downy Woodpeckers, Common Grackles, American Crows, Mourning Doves, Northern Cardinals, Chimney Swifts, and many more. Move over, McCarren Hawk.

The club is free to attend, just show up near the Russell and Driggs entrance.

FAMILY STORYTIME

Have a little family friendly Saturday morning with storytime at the Greenpoint Library. At 10:30 a.m., all ages are welcome to partake in reading, singing songs, listening, and learning.

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

NATURAL DYES: INTRODUCTION TO MATERIALS

Say R.I.P. to Rit and learn more about natural dyes and techniques during a workshop at Greenpoint Library. The session will explore using natural materials, such as plants and insects (ethically sourced!), to dye fabric and yarn. You’ll also learn about the scientific dyeing processes, mordanting different materials, and color shifting. Dyes are permanent, so dress accordingly (B.Y.O.Apron is recommended, but all other supplies will be provided.

The event is free and open to 12 spots only, first come, first served. This iteration is adults only, but there will be a version for teens next month.

POOR MEN LOVE THE OUTDOORS

Want to see some theater without having to schlep to Times Square? (Don’t we all?) Have no fear. Feminist arts incubator for drama writers Bechdel Project is premiering Poor Men Love the Outdoors, a new dark comedy play presented by RE/VENUE NYC, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The show is set in a doomed Los Angeles, depicting a rapid-fire, absurdist exploration of disillusionment, apathy, and survival. A depressed high schooler, her computer game-addicted mother, and a con artist with a pig navigate an unraveling world where reality bends, gardens possess, and love turns deadly.

Tickets are $21.05 and available here.

FLORAL DESIGN CLASS

For those lucky enough to not be fraught with allergy symptoms and balking at the sight of flowers and shrubbery, you’re in luck. Everwild Blooms is hosting a hands-on vase arrangement class from 3 to 4 p.m. for beginners to experienced floral enthusiasts looking to go deeper into the process of selecting, arranging, and styling flowers to create your own unique centerpiece

Registration is $81.88 and available here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

CHILDREN’S CLOTHING SWAP AND OPEN PLAY

Kids are notorious for growing like weeds. If that’s the case with your little ones, join a children’s clothing swap at Radio Star organized by The Mommy Archives and PJ Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The swap uses a ‘bring five, take five’ system suggesting bringing five gently used articles of kids’ clothing and trading them for something new (to you) while connecting with other parents and caregivers. There will also be open play for kids.

The swap is free to attend and you can RSVP here.

EUSKAL DANTZAK WORKSHOP

Discover the rhythm of the Basque culture during a traditional Basque dance workshop led by passionate instructors and members of the Euzko Etxea of NY from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you’re familiar with Euskal Dantzak (Basque Dancing) or a true beginner, it’s sure to be a fun morning of practice for all.

Tickets are $10 and available here.

BINGO SUNDAYS

When’s the last time you played bingo? Cafe Balearica is trying to bridge that gap with a weekly bingo series, including this weekend! Arrive at 3:30 p.m. to guarantee a table before games start from 4 to 6 p.m. End your weekend with a dose of nostalgia, lighthearted competition, and expertly crafted drinks (available for purchase).

Email [email protected] to reserve a spot.