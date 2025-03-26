A driver operating a white van hit a 79-year-old woman crossing at Nassau Avenue and Sutton Street, the NYPD confirmed to Greenpointers.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull. The NYPD did not share her identity, or the driver’s identity. She suffered a head injury that caused some bleeding and is expected to make a recovery. The driver stayed at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Image courtesy of @nycityvideos/Instagram

In footage shared by a witness, the van in question has a license plate that says NEVALATE, and it’s clear why—because it has racked up several traffic violations, including two for speeding in a school zone.

Neighbors have long been frustrated by the lack of street safety infrastructure on that stretch of Nassau Avenue, running east from McGuinness Boulevard. According to Crashmapper data, the area has seen 97 total crashes over the past five years, resulting in at least 31 injuries and 1 fatality. Last year, a truck driver killed a woman at the intersection of Nassau and Sutton, the same one where yesterday’s incident took place. In response, elected officials released a statement calling for the city’s Department of Transportation to implement additional safety measures such as daylighting and raised crosswalks.