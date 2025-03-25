Many local businesses are now taking to TikTok to drum up support, after a video from the owner of Buddies Coffee went viral on the app. One such business is Yummy Tummy’s Kitchen (793 Grand St.), a Williamsburg bakery serving sweet treats since 2021.

Owner Melissa Johnson made the leap from home baker to business owner a few years ago, an experience she calls “humbling.” She started baking cupcakes in 2011 before branching out to other baked goods. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a job change, and Johnson officially decided to open Yummy Tummy’s Kitchen shortly after.

Last week, Johnson made a TikTok calling for more community support for her small business. She tells Greenpointers that the response blew her away. “People have been responding and following up with actions,” she shares. “I honestly had no idea the amount of support I’ve been receiving from all over was possible. There are good people out there with big hearts.”

Aside from Johnson’s famous cupcakes, Yummy Tummy’s serves cookies, brownies, and larger baked goods available to order in advance, such as sweet potato pie and banana pudding.

Community is always at the core of the mission. The bakery participates in the state’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

“I provide a fun, safe space where each individual is seen. Junior bakers are created, project managers come to life and artistic skills are put on display,” says Johnson. “The youth participants start off showing up for a new job and leave with so much more than baking skills. Seeing the participants work together and build friendships has been my biggest takeaway.”

Johnson hopes locals will be encouraged to vocally support the local small businesses in their own neighborhood, telling Greenpointers, “there’s power in word of mouth.”

Yummy Tummy’s Kitchen is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 2 to 8 pm.