A new laundromat is set to open this weekend in Williamsburg.

Rinsed Out, from a team of Williamsburg and Greenpoint locals, will kick off with a grand opening this Saturday, March 29, at 579 Driggs Avenue. Anna Rocki and David Gaidowski also own and operate Greenpoint’s Native Real Estate.

The laundromat features top-tier washers and dryers and offers pick-up and delivery services. And aside from laundry, the business hopes to offer the neighborhood something more.

“More than just a laundromat, RINSED OUT will serve as a community hub, hosting movie nights and other exciting events to bring neighbors together,” a press release reads. Saturday’s grand opening will feature DJs, refreshments, and more.

Rinsed Out is open from 7 am to 10 pm. You can check our their website or download their Rinsed Out Laundry app from the App Store.