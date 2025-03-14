Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Art lovers, you have several upcoming ways to be a good patron and support local creatives and makers. AM:PM Gallery is calling for community support while facing a rent hike. ZDS Creative just opened a storefront, part gallery, part retail space. Gallery Art & is debuting their first exhibition, a collection of work from artist Devon Grimes.

Why not make a day of it with a gallery tour of the neighborhood? After that, check out some of these events at our weekend roundup.

Border Town, a local breakfast taco pop-up that has earned a city-wide following, delighted Greenpoint residents by announcing a permanent space on Nassau Avenue. Beastanetics is celebrating 15 years of affordable outdoor fitness classes in McCarren Park.

PSA to local landlords living within the Meeker Avenue Plume: there is still time to sign up for vital EPA testing.

Maison Provence will open in the former Pates et Traditions space. Mokafé just opened their flagship cafe on Manhattan Avenue. Vegan Quick Bites reopened after a weeklong renovation, with a new name and new buffet. In further lunch news, Cecily is launching lunch and shared a cocktail recipe with us.

A sad story in our community — a 21-year-old man was shot and killed while getting his car repaired on Meserole Street.

In and around North Brooklyn

The New York State Attorney General’s office filed a suit against a Florida woman who they say fraudulently claimed ownership of a Williamsburg housing development.

The Hermès store in Williamsburg is nearing completion.

Brooklyn Magazine looks back on the legacy of the soon-to-close TBA.