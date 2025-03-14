Next Stop Vegan (685 Manhattan Ave.) opened their Greenpoint location in the former home of Mama Pho last summer, and after being open for less than a year, the vegan eatery unveiled a couple of enhancements last week.

Vegan Quick Bites’ owner Blenlly Mena with one of her eatery’s meals. Photo: Vegan Quick Bites

Locals will first also notice a new logo bearing the brand’s new name, Vegan Quick Bites, complete with a new Instagram handle.

“We’ve decided to change the name and use our fast-casual brand, Vegan Quick Bites, to better adapt to the Greenpoint community,” owners Blenlly Mena and Javier Saba told Greenpointers.

Vegan Quick Bites’ new buffet. Photo: Vegan Quick Bites

Vegan Quick Bites’ Greenpoint location was closed for a week in order to remodel and add a hot steam table buffet where customers can build their own meal, similar to the one at the small chain’s Brooklyn Heights location. Mena explained that her goal was to “enhance the experience” in Greenpoint, making it “more casual,” and “perfect for grabbing a quick meal on the go.”

“This change allows us to focus on the fast, flavorful, and high-quality plant-based food we know you love,” Mena told Greenpointers.

Vegan Quick Bites’ vegan empanadas on the patio that will reopen soon. Photo: Vegan Quick Bites

Vegan Quick Bites’ new hot steam table offers 100% homemade, high-quality vegan meals at affordable prices, including a build-your-own bowl for $12.99. The vegan eatery is still offering pre-made meals like burgers, sandwiches, tacos, burritos, Jamaican stew and their Chickn’ Crispy Salad, plus a 3 for $10 empanada deal.

Mena told Greenpointers that Vegan Quick Bite’s patio will reopen soon and that the shop is now open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vegan Quick Bites is open every other day 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.