Maison Provence (52 Havemeyer St.), a French restaurant from Chef Laurent d’Antonio, is opening on March 20 in the former home of Chef d’Antonio’s Pates et Traditions, which closed in 2020 during the pandemic.

Chef d’Antonio, a partner in Greenpoint sandwich shop, La Sandwicherie (156 Driggs Ave.), will cook up cuisine inspired by the south of France at his newest establishment. He told Greenpointers that Maison Provence will have the “best” of Pates et Traditions, plus many new dishes.

The interior of Maison Provence. Photo: Maison Provence

Maison Provence’s menus are indeed large. The newcomer’s dinner menu starts with a variety of boards filled with vegetables, cheese, charcuterie or pate. The menu offers socca, a pancake-like street food from Nice, onion soup, and shrimp flambé, plus a section of salads with a classic Niçoise, goat cheese, burrata, or mixed greens.

The dinner menu continues with a large selection of crepes. There’s one with chicken and lamb curry, one with salmon, one with ham and Swiss, and the Niçoise with the option to add merguez, prosciutto, tuna, or shrimp. The menu also offers homemade pastas like a carbonara fettuccini and a penne with chicken and sausage, plus ribeye steak and salmon.

A crepe and pasta dish at Maison Provence. Photo: Maison Provence

Maison Provence’s dessert menu features a variety of sweet crepes including one with Nutella, one with banana and strawberry, and La Suzette, which is flambeed with Cointreau. There’s also a selection of ice cream sundaes.

The brunch menu opens with onion soup, Niçoise salad, and a mixed arugula salad, followed by several croissant sandwiches, like one with merguez, one with burrata, and one with smoked duck. The next section of the brunch menu offers omelettes, fried eggs with ratatouille, and creamy scrambled eggs with escargots, all with a French baguette and arugula salad.

The brunch offerings include savory crepes, like the Crepe Niçoise with tuna, the Crepe Marseille with merguez, and the Crepe Normandie with chicken and mushroom, all served with mixed salad. The last section of the menu has sandwiches including a croque madame and croque raclette, plus French toast and steak and eggs.

Socca and wine at Maison Provence. Photo: Maison Provence

Maison Provence’s beverage menu offers wine by the bottle and glass featuring varietals mostly from France and Italy, plus a small selection of beer, cider, and cocktails. The menu also includes coffee, tea, and soft drinks.

Maison Provence will be open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.