Greenpoint’s Cecily (80 Franklin St.) has become a neighborhood favorite in its year and a half reign, and is now ready to add more hours by launching weekend lunch service this month.

Cecily’s lunch menu debuts the weekend of March 29 and will be offered every Saturday and Sunday moving forward from 11:30-2 p.m. Chef James Salazar has evolved his menu for the lunch crowd with seasonal dishes like stracciatella pea shoots with fava and bottarga, miso-cured cod and cucumber salad, and soy and black sugar-simmered pork belly with yuzu-dressed mustard greens.

“For regulars yearning for the return of Cecily’s mussel toast with Calabrian chili butter, aioli, pancetta and chives, Chef will be bringing this fan-favorite back for lunchtime only,” the team told Greenpointers.

Cecily’s mussel toast. Photo: David Malosh

In other exciting news, Cecily’s beverage program received recognition when Kristin Ma, Cecily’s co-founder, and service and beverage director, was awarded StarChefs’ Rising Star Sommelier for 2025.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Ma has shared Cecily’s recipe for the Dusk Light cocktail. Learn how to make Cecily’s Dusk Light cocktail below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Cecily’s Dusk Light

Ingredients

.75 ounce of Mal Bien Espadin

.5 ounce of El Do 12 Year Old Rum

.5 ounce of Jerbis Amaro

.5 ounce of homemade Tahitian Pomelo Syrup, recipe below*

.5 ounce of Lime Juice

Directions

Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake with ice. Strain into a coupe. (There is no garnish.)

*Recipe for Tahitian Pomelo Syrup

Ingredients

4-5 pomelos

3 cups of demerara sugar

3.5 cups of granulated sugar

Salt, to taste

Directions

Peel 4-5 pomelos and save peels. Juice the pomelos. Macerate the peels with demerara sugar, granulated sugar, and 1 pint of the pomelo juice you just made. Sous vide the mixture until all the sugar is dissolved. Add salt to taste.