A Williamsburg art gallery is calling for help fighting a massive rent hike.

AM:PM Gallery (108 Marcy Ave.) is an artist owned and operated space located in Los Sures. Owner Joseph Diaz and director Iman Abdul created the gallery to uplift local BIPOC creatives, especially in a historically Puerto Rican area rapidly facing gentrification. The team says the business faces a rent increase and are looking to raise $10,000 to fight it by Friday (while they’ve hit the goal, the rent hike totals about $30,000).

“This gallery isn’t just a space—it’s a movement. We’ve hosted countless events, supported dozens of emerging artists, and created a hub for community resilience,” says Iman Abdul on the GoFundMe page. “Losing it would be devastating and a loss in our neighborhood.”

Art from Joseph Diaz. Image via AM:PM Gallery website.

It’s a message that takes on a newfound resonance, in light of another Puerto Rican-owned business potentially getting priced out. Buddies Coffee recently went viral after owner Rachel Nieves posted a tearful TikTok lamenting the state of local businesses.

Aside from events and exhibitions, the gallery hosts residencies, designed to give artists and makers not only space to create, but a way to directly sell their work to the public. The gallery also frequently puts out open calls for artists to submit work for upcoming shows.

AM:PM Gallery is inviting the community to a rent party tonight, March 14, from 8pm to 2am. The evening will feature raffles, art, DJs, and refreshments.