An arts collective just opened a new storefront at 85 West Street, part gallery, part retail and event space.

Gallery spaces might conjure up images of sterile white walls and rich patrons duking it out over which works will appreciate most in value, but founders Zoey Schorsch and Talia Smith hope to create a more accessible environment for both artists and art fans alike.

ZDS Creative showcases work from a variety of up-and-coming artists across different media and offers a variety of objects for sale, including paintings, jewelry, screenprints, photography, collages, and more.

The college friends founded ZDS Creative in 2023, not long after graduation, with the goal of helping local artists to create, exhibit, and sell their work. The group frequently hosts meetups and events designed to foster connections and community. When the previous tenant closed up shop at 85 West, the duo jumped at the opportunity to take over the space, just steps away from their studio at 67 West.

“I think the goal is to not just be a white box gallery, it’s to be a place for community, a place where artists that are emerging are, wanting to be an artist at the age of 60, gay, Black, straight, non-binary, POC, anyone that probably wouldn’t be in a major gallery or maybe didn’t go to a beaux arts school in France,” said Schorsch. “I think there’s a very limited concept for what an artist that’s worth to be in a gallery like Gagosian, Pace, or any of those.”

“It can really easily seem very inaccessible and not reachable and just foreign to people. So when it’s just us hanging out here and listening to music and showing art by all these people we know…it’s a nice collection that’s not like “Oh, this renowned artist!” said Smith. “None of us got art history degrees. We all love to do this and love to create things, and this is where we can come together.”

The store currently has works from four different artists on display, with the goal of highlighting new artists each month.

“It’s a neighborhood vibe, and we see the same people walk by, so we want to keep it fresh,” said Smith.

They feel heartened by the response they’ve already gotten from local passersby, many of whom have been artists in search of a community space. The duo also stress they want to be open and accessible to not only artists, but neighbors, too—events are open to anyone looking to hang out and meet other Greenpoint art fans.

So if you’re a local artist looking to show your stuff or just someone looking to support the local creative community, the door is always open at 85 West Street

(Figuratively speaking. Literally speaking, the door is always open from Tuesday through Friday, 12pm to 6pm, and Saturday from 11am to 5pm.)