It’s a great time to be an art lover in Greenpoint!

Another gallery space has opened up, joining other recent openings like ZDS Creative, ARTUDIO, and PeepShow Space Redux.

Gallery owner and Greenpoint resident Melissa Carl calls the opening of Gallery Art & a real “stars aligned situation.”

Since childhood, Carl dreamed of running her own store. She eventually found work in corporate event planning, where she spent the bulk of career before deciding she needed a change.

“I ended up freelancing for a very close friend of mine, local artist Devon Grimes. She was at a point in her career where she needed help, and asked me to come on,” Carl tells Greenpointers. “I was hesitant at first, mainly due to imposter syndrome and the fact I didn’t come from ‘the art world.’ She assured me if I’ve been selling events for almost a decade, I could figure this out.”

Inside Gallery Art &. Photo: Scratch Studios / @scratchstudiosny / www.scratchstudios.co

She had been eyeing the space at 123 Nassau Avenue for years, joking with her husband that it would one day be hers. When she passed by again in February, only to find the store completely cleared out, it felt like fate. What’s more, she knew the owner.

“The property is my landlord’s (someone I’ve rented from for five years and have a great relationship with). I called him up and he confirmed it was available,” she says. “When I told him I was thinking of opening an art gallery, he simply said, ‘If not now, when?’ And here we are.”

“All art will be from local, NYC-based artists. The gallery features both original works and prints—because art should be accessible,” Carl shared. “Not everyone can buy an original piece on a whim (@myself), but prints allow more people to enjoy and support artists. That said, I also believe there’s a strong market for original collectors in the neighborhood.”

The gallery’s debut exhibition will be Carl’s friend Devon Grimes/@devgrimes, whose colorful paintings and prints often feature vibrant scenes of food and plants. An opening reception will take place on Thursday March 13, from 6-9 pm, and is open to the public.

Gallery Art & is open from Wednesday through Sunday, 11am – 7pm. Private viewings available by appointment.

Photo: Scratch Studios / @scratchstudiosny / www.scratchstudios.co