Looking to spend another mild-weathered spring weekend in the neighborhood? We’ve got you covered, with everything from sake tasting to Solidarity Sunday. Enjoy!

FRIDAY, MARCH 14

FREE SAKE TASTING

We’re all in favor of trying before you buy, Costco-style. And, apparently, so is Bin Bin Sake. The Japanese whisky, shochu, and natural wine shop is offering a free tasting of sake from their new producer, HANEYA from from Toyama Prefecture. Come by for a taste of the new lineup from 5 to 8 p.m.

KIDS’ GAME NIGHT

Not all play has to go down on the playground. PLAY Kids is hosting a drop-off game night featuring a variety of supervised team challenges, friendly competitions, board games, and guessing games, plus dinner, prizes, and open play. Nurture your serious Monopoly competitor in the making while enjoying a parents-only night out from 6 to 8:30 p.m., or drop off early at 4.

SOULFECTA

Explore the space where activism and subculture meet during Instinctual, a multimedia celebration of both Women’s History Month and the birthday of DJ and producer Deon Jamar thrown by Soulfecta. The evening will span from 7 p.m. all the way to 4 a.m. and feature a myriad of activities, including a documentary screening of The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, sets from female selectors CTRLZORA, K.Tea, and DJ Monday Blue at Dead Letter No. 9. Soulfecta is an art project dedicated to aesthetic, racial, and gender theory as it pertains to the underground DJ experience connecting with NYC, Detroit, and Atlanta’s subcultures.

ART SHOW BENEFITTING NORTH BROOKLYN MUTUAL AID

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid turns five this week, and to celebrate — and support — artist Morgan Kennedy is partnering with the org for an exhibition of her mixed-media project “Steal This Art” at Greenpoint Gallery from 8 p.m. to midnight. “Steal This Art” is inspired by the radical activist movements that emerged in America from the 1960s to the ’90s and is designed to channel the energy of political activism through visual statements like political posters and graffiti-covered walls. The exhibit will include a sale of all artwork displayed via silent auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to NBKMA. There will also be live music and a cash bar.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

McGOLRICK BIRDING CLUB

Birding is back in season! Peep some of the first new peeps of the season with the McGolrick Birding Club at 9 a.m. Historically, the group has been known to spot Downy Woodpeckers, Common Grackles, American Crows, Mourning Doves, Northern Cardinals, Chimney Swifts, and many more. Move over, McCarren Hawk.

SOMATIC HEALING

Keep the soothing vibes going on your Saturday morning with a somatic healing session at Held Space. From 10 to 11 a.m., join a guided session dedicated to connecting mind, body, and spirit with gentle movements, breathing exercises, and mindfulness practices for practitioners of all levels, from complete newbies to experienced meditators in seek of rejuvenation and tension release.

GARDENING SEMINAR

Join the Greenpoint Library and gardening expert and educator Leslie Fiske for another edition of the library’s beginner-friendly gardening seminar from 10:30 a.m to 12 p.m. This installment on container gardens will instruct on choosing the right container and soils for each variety of plant, grouping plants together, watering and fertilizing, and protecting from changes in weather.

BOXING DAY FLASH PARTY

Cake is a Lie tattoo parlor has been at 963 Manhattan Ave for nearly three years, and they’ve decided to move on from their origin location and are throwing a party to celebrate. From 12 to 8 p.m., there will be flash tattoos available from all artists and guest artist Sarah Faraco, a double-elimination Smash tournament, and a furniture sale. Tattoos are cash only and prices and available designs can be found on Instagram.

FILM NIGHT & ART EXHIBIT

The Oscars may have come and gone, but that’s no excuse to stop celebrating film. Ogami Studios is presenting their Short Films and Art exhibition at 331 Nassau Avenue from 6 to 11 p.m. to showcase the latest in independent shorts. The exhibition is both a networking opportunity for filmmakers, creatives, and artists as well as an opportunity to be entertained while enjoying food and drinks. Eight shorts will be screened and the studio’s in-house executive chef will prepare a menu prior.

A TRIBUTE TO QUINCY JONES

Pay tribute to the late, great Quincy Jones at The Gutter from 8 to 11 p.m. The night, presented by Chadbourne Oliver, will include a house band from the Rad Hazard Studio family and a dozen guest singers playing and performing classics from Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra, Leslie Gore, and more. Singing along and dancing is very encouraged!

SUNDAY, MARCH 16

DOG ADOPTION EVENT

Give a lucky pup its forever home this weekend. Nonprofit Waldo’s Rescue Pen is holding an adoption event at Radio Star from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring dogs rescued from high-kill shelters in need of loving homes to make space for even more fosters and rescues.

CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP

If you’re curious about the art of calligraphy, join a hands-on workshop with Della Terra Goods & Design at Everwild Blooms. This beginner-friendly session will teach essential techniques for dip calligraphy pens and basic pen strokes for channeling the Ben Franklin within from 3 to 4 p.m.

SOLIDARITY SUNDAY

Seeking antiracist, antifascist, and anti-hate community of likeminded individuals interested in mutual aid and direct action against oligarchy and repression? Join Solidarity Sunday at Plus BKLYN from 7 to 9 p.m. for a session on trans solidarity with representatives from The Ali Forney Center, Queer Disability Aid, Trans Revolution, and Blushboi, plus local electeds like Assemblymember Emily Gallagher.

