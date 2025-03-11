A breaking story out of Williamsburg this afternoon.

ABC 7 reports that a 21-year-old man was shot in the head at 10 Meserole Street in Williamsburg. NYPD were called to the scene around 2:15 pm, where they found the man unresponsive and unconscious. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced deceased.

“The suspect, wearing all black with a black mask, fled on a scooter east on Meserole Street,” the outlet says.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

We will update the story if we learn additional details.