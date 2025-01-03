This past October, locals Sarah Schneider and Demetri Makoulis, the married duo behind Williamsburg’s Egg Shop (138 North 8th St.), opened a new Greek restaurant called Gus and Marty’s (232 N 12th St.) in the former home of Santo Parque.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, the team at Gus and Marty’s shared their recipe for saganaki.

Learn how to make Gus and Marty’s saganaki below and find the last Community Cookbook recipe here.

Gus and Marty’s Saganaki

Ingredients

1 block of brined feta cheese

3 sheets of phyllo dough

1 bunch of thyme

Honey (1 drizzle for garnish)

Clarified butter*

Olive oil

Canola oil

Directions

Cut a block of brined feta so that it is 3/4 – 1 inch thick. Lay out three rectangular sheets of phyllo dough and brush them with clarified butter (recipe below). Stack all three sheets on top of each other and place the block of feta on top of them in one half of the rectangle. Drizzle olive oil over the feta. Sprinkle pieces of thyme over the feta. Fold the phyllo over the feta and wrap it up like a package. Heat a heavy duty cast iron pan in the oven to 425 degrees F (for up to an hour before cooking saganaki). When it’s heated, remove the pan from the oven and carefully add canola oil to the pan. Place the saganaki on the pan (seam side up). Put the pan back in the oven and bake for 3-4 minutes. Remove pan from the oven and carefully flip the saganaki over to seal the seam side. Put the saganaki back in the oven for another minute or two. Remove the saganaki from the oven and garnish with pieces of thyme and a drizzle of honey.

*Directions for Clarified Butter

Put butter in a thick-walled pot and melt over the lowest heat possible. Once milk solids begin to float to the top skim them off. Continue the process until the butter is transparent and darker in color, and then remove from heat.