Manhattan chain Apollo Bagels (133 North 7th St.) is in the soft-opening stage, with plans to officially open on January 2.

Apollo keeps things decidedly simple. “The Williamsburg outpost will offer the same small menu as the Manhattan locations with plain, everything or sesame bagels,” we wrote in November. “The three options can be ordered alone, as a half-dozen, or a whole dozen.” As for spreads, diners can choose from “butter, cream cheese, and jam, plus scallion or vegan cream cheese for an extra dollar.”

A screenshot from @apollobagels/Instagram

The simplicity has earned Apollo Bagels something of a cult following. Ironically, this following could actually work against them, if their West Village landlord gets their way. Apollo constantly amasses a lengthy line outside the store, which 201-207 West 11th Associates L.L.C. claims is a safety risk, threatening to evict Apollo Bagels (a legal battle is ongoing).

There’s certainly no shortage of bagel places in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, but the area is seeing an influx of options with a few new openings, each arriving with their own dedicated fanbase. The locally-owned and operated Bagel Joint just soft-opened on Calyer Street. The trendy Popup Bagels initially planned for a December opening, but there haven’t been any updates on that front.