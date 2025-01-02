OG Italian restaurant Da Francesco in Williamsburg is closing its 442 Graham Avenue location after 22 years in business. Last day of service was New Year’s Eve, before they reopen as Da Francesco Pizza & Cucina nearby at 552 Grand Street at the end of January 2025.

Owner Francesco Cuozzo remains optimistic about the move, even though the new location is less than a third of the size of its current location. “I’ll keep my guys employed while I keep looking for the right space,” he says and explains that one of his loyal customers offered him the Grand Street space when he learned he had to move out within six months.

Longtime businesses being pushed out from rising rents is not a surprising outcome in North Brooklyn but in a sad twist, Francesco says that the current landlord was once a business partner and friend for over 20 years.

Hailing from Salerno, Italy, Francesco immigrated to NYC at the tender age of 20, after meeting his now wife (who is a longtime employee at local elementary school PS 132) while she was on a family vacation. A trained chef, he got his start working at several famed restaurants in the 1990s including Cipriani before opening up Da Francesco with his buddy, who owns the building.

Over the years, Da Francesco built a following for its authentic Italian cuisine, using high quality ingredients imported from Italy. The new Da Francesco Pizza & Cucina will focus on pizza and sandwiches, using Italian flour and fresh homemade bread.