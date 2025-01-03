In recent months, overflowing trash cans have become one of the neighborhood’s hot-button issues. Some of this lies with infrequent pick-ups by the city’s Parks Department, and some of that is plain old-fashioned human behavior (I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, hold onto your dang coffee cup until you find an empty trash can).

In a neighborhood proliferating with pizza options, one of the most significant contributors to this trash avalanche is bulky takeout boxes, which rarely fit neatly into a bin and, thus, usually end up in piles across McCarren Park. To that, two of the neighborhood’s premier pizza purveyors, Paulie Gee’s and Fornino, say “no more!”

At least, no more for American Playground and Transmitter Park. The restaurants teamed up with design firm Pink Sparrow to advocate for the bins’ installation in the parks mentioned above. The city unveiled the program last summer, setting up the special square bins in parks across the five boroughs (the Central Park Conservancy first debuted the idea as a pilot program in May).

So no excuse now, patrons of the Slice Shop! Don’t let your greasy detritus spoil one of the city’s best views.