A sad start to Christmas in Greenpoint.

On December 24, around 4:18 am, the FDNY responded to a report of a fire on the second floor of a Greenpoint residential building.

60 fire and EMS personnel arrived at a building between McGuinness Boulevard and Newel Street and contained the fire by 5:07 am. The Citizen app indicates that the building in question could be the Fade 2 Famous barber shop at 213 Greenpoint Avenue.

A building resident was taken to a local hospital with a serious, but not life-threatening injury. The FDNY tells Greenpointers that a firefighter refused medical attention.

According to ABC7, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.