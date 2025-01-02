Funky home decor and design store Casa Ziki is making a big return this year.

An untenable rent increase recently forced the shop to close, but they found a new nearby location in which to reopen (an Instagram post in February 2024 announced that they planned to reopen over the summer; the team tells us now they’re targeting a March opening).

According to signage outside the storefront at 710 Metropolitan Avenue, the store will also carry vintage, on top of the colorful brands and tchotkes that earned them a local following.

Can’t wait until March? Casa Ziki offers online shipping. They also have a location in Woodstock, NY.