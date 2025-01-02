Happy New Year! If you’re just emerging from post-NYE recovery or you’ve already greeted 2025 bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, now’s your chance to try something new (even if it’s just new to you) this weekend.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3

DANCORCISM

Embrace good vibes and let go of 2024’s baggage with a dancorcism! Get your heart rate up and blood pumping at McCarren Parkhouse for an evening of free flowing, no-holds-barred dancing in a judgement-free zone self-described as a “safe space to get weird.” Host Debbie D. Attias (DebbieDJ) will be providing fun tunes from 7 to 11 p.m.

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

HOT ONES WING-EATING CONTEST

Ditch the layers and warm up from the mouth first during a wing-eating contest at Kilo Bravo in collaboration with Wing Jawn. Starting at 8 p.m., the tasting will feature all ten sauces known to commonly torture masochistic celebs on the YouTube show Hot Ones. Sauces range from “The Classic Garlic Fresno” to “The Last Dab Xperience” made with Pepper X, the hottest pepper in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and coming in at 2,693,000 on the Scoville scale. Tickets include a wing flight with a dab of each sauce and beer to wash it down. This is for everyone whose resolution is to say “yes” to more things in 2025.

Tickets are $25 in advance here and $30 at the door. Spectating is free.

SATURDAY, JANURY 4

BORDER TOWN AT THE SCREEN DOOR

Starting this weekend, foodie-favorite small-batch tortilleria Border Town returns to The Screen Door for a roughly month-long pop-up on the weekends starting at 8 a.m. Their beloved handmade flour tortillas will be featured in tacos de guisado until they sell out. There will likely be a line, so bundle up and consider yourself warned.

SEED STARTING SEMINAR

Are you resolving to grow more of your own herbs and veggies this year? Head to the Greenpoint Library at 10:30 a.m. for a gardening seminar on seed starting to learn the basics geared towards people ages 14 and up. As the first event of the series dedicated to gardening in urban environments, expert and educator Leslie Fiske will guide attendees through starting seeds indoors under grow lights, on the windowsill, and outside in soil.

The event is free to attend, but is first come, first served.

NEW YEAR VINYASA FLOW

New year, new flow. Set your intentions for 2025 with a rejuvenating vinyasa flow at Held Space at 11 a.m. This opportunity to breathe, stretch, and prepare your body for the year ahead in a relaxing, supportive environment is open to yogis of all levels, including first timers.

Registration is $15 and available here.

CPR CLASS FOR PARENTS

There’s no better time to learn a (life-saving) new skill. The American Heart Association is hosting a non-certification CPR class at The Wild at 11:45 a.m. to teach the basics, including how to use an AED. This class is geared towards parents, grandparents, and caregivers, as it will include baby-proofing tips and CPR specifications for infants and children, plus how to manage choking emergencies.

Couples can register for $161.90 (including fees) here.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4

SPANISH MEETUP

Want to learn Spanish or sharpen your skills this year? PinkFROG Cafe is hosting a weekly Spanish meetup over coffee at 12 p.m. Promising a laidback setting, the meetup is a place to share resources, chat with partners, exchange ideas, and offer motivation through writing and speaking sessions.

Admission is free, though there’s a $10 purchase minimum.