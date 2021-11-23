North Brooklyn finally has its own Christmas-themed bar!

Miracle on Union, a spin-off of the popular seasonal bar Miracle on 9th Street, will be the first Brooklyn spot for the franchise, which turns local cocktail bars into holiday wonderlands across the country.

Located at Thief, which opened this past summer, Miracle on Union is decked out with floor-to-ceiling glitzy decor and a six-foot-tall Grinch stealing Christmas to go with the bar’s name…

On the menu: Special, hyper-thematic drinks to ring in the holiday spirit, all stirred or shaken up at a Santa’s Workshop themed bar.

Specialty cocktails served in festive glassware include the

Christmapolitan (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist), Elfing Around (prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, orange bitters), the hot Bad Santa (aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oat milk, nutmeg) and many more.

A Nice Shot (gingerbread spiced rye) and Naughty Shot (cinnamon spiced bourbon) are also served. Thief’s winter food menu, with cozy items like truffle grilled cheese, chicken parm sliders and vegan corn dogs, will also be available throughout the pop-up.

Miracle on Union is open daily from 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. through January 1.