Greenpoint’s Elĕva Cafe is now called Bell Slip Social (7 Bell Slip) and will function as a coffee shop by day and a bar by night.

Greenpoint local Guinevere, the brains behind the Our Bar pop-up at Elĕva, has taken over the coffee shop. The new owner is a restaurant industry veteran who has been with Williamsburg’s Claudia’s (39 Bushwick Ave.) for several years as an investor, social media manager, events and catering organizer, and bartender.

The bar at Bell Slip Social. Photo: Bell Slip Social

“Our rebranded name is Bell Slip Social, and we have officially extended our evening hours as we transform into a bar by night,” Guinevere told Greenpointers.

Elĕva lovers need not fear as the coffee component of 7 Bell Slip will remain the same. Even the Elĕva signage will stay up. “We didn’t see the need to take it down as that brand will still be our forever coffee brand,” Guinevere said of the sign.

A glass of wine and gnocchi at Bell Slip Social. Photo: Bell Slip Social

Bell Slip Social’s bar offers beer, wine, and a rotation of seasonal cocktails, plus an affordable happy hour that includes espresso martinis, rosé and house wines all for $7 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

“We quite possibly have the best happy hour in the area,” Guinevere proudly told Greenpointers.

In addition to the drinks, Bell Slip Social features a new nighttime food menu. The menu “is meant to both be snackish alongside a cocktail or be filling enough to call dinner” and will rotate seasonally.

One menu highlight is a gnocchi dish prepared with fresh corn, pancetta, lemon and scallions. Other food items include smashburger sliders with a bacon-onion jam, tinned sardines, and a labneh plate topped with hot honey, za’atar, grilled dates and lavash bread.

The smashburger sliders at Bell Slip Social. Photo: Bell Slip Social

With the rebranding, the space at 7 Bell Slip has had a facelift and now features a revamped layout with new decor, wallpaper, and a rotation of artwork from local artists hanging on the walls. Even the bathroom has been renovated with a New York deco-themed design that includes a gold sparkled seat.

Artwork from local artists on the wall at Bell Slip Social. Photo: Bell Slip Social

Bell Slip Social will host an array of programming that will begin in the near future. Locals can look forward to live music, wine tastings, comedy, magic performances and movie screenings.

Bell Slip Social is open as a coffee shop daily 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., and as a bar Thursday through Saturday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.