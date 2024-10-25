Good evening, Greenpointers.

Is the official Halloween weekend this one or next? Or, if you’re me, why not both?

Regardless, we’ve got plenty of ways to celebrate the season, no matter your age. Our roundup offers other weekend ideas (including non-spooky options). One activity for your list is finding these fun decorations from Estrella Munoz, aka the Window Queen.

If your weekend plans might take you outside the neighborhood, check the MTA’s schedule to see what the G train has in store.

Greenpoint resident Drew Pierson spoke to us about his new play. Desert Island Comics announced that they found a new home.

This week saw ups and downs for our local pizza purveyors. The popular Chrissy’s Pizza just opened on Nassau Avenue. Fornino celebrated its 20th anniversary. The recently opened Rita’s Pizza and Provisions is closing until 2025. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation, all signs point to Casanova closing for good.

7 Grain Army sadly announced that they would be closing this weekend.

Williamsburg’s Oko Farms is in search of a new home. A fire broke out on a Berry Street rooftop.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe.

In and around North Brooklyn

WNYC spoke to Sara Conklin about Radio Star, a restaurant with (as the name suggests) a connection to the station!

A new study shows that the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway is popular across the borough.