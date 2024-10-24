It looks like Greenpoint mainstay Casanova (338 McGuinness Blvd.) has served its last antipasto.

The Italian restaurant and pizzeria has a sign on the door that simply reads, “closed,” and it was dark and empty when Greenpointers passed by. No one is answering either phone line at the restaurant, and online ordering has been disabled on multiple food delivery platforms.

So, all signs point to Casanova being closed for business, though Greenpointers has been unable to get in touch with Casanova’s manager to confirm if the closure is permanent.

The entrance to Casanova, showing the “closed” sign on the door. Photo: Julia Moak

At the beginning of the month, Greenpointers reported that the building that houses Casanova was put up for sale, based on an article in Crain’s. But, the future of the restaurant itself was unclear.

At the time, Greenpointers spoke with an employee at Casanova who explained that he and other co-workers had heard a rumor about the building going up for sale, but when they addressed the restaurant’s future with their manager, the manager did not confirm whether or not Casanova would stay open after the sale or provide any more details.