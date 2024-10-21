It’s 2024, so the Monster Mash is no longer the only way to have a graveyard smash around Halloween. And especially not in Greenpoint and Williamsburg! Here are a baker’s dozen (not to be confused with Baker’s Dozen on Manhattan Avenue) events to get your tricks and treats this year without having to trek into Manhattan.

Pre-Samhain Party

Wednesday, October 23 @ 8 p.m.

Inject a bit of Irish tradition into your festivities during Mary’s Bar’s Pre-Samhain trad session. Samhain refers to the Gaelic festival on November 1 marking the end of the harvest season and beginning of winter — plus, it’s the Irish language name for November. The LGBTQ+ bar will have live music, Guinness specials, spiked hot cider, and general Irish pub vibes for the occasion.

Horrorsleaze Movie Night

Friday, October 25 @ 9:30 p.m.

Everyone loves an iconic horror score. But how about live, and set to erotic cult-classic horror scenes instead? If that’s your jam, don’t miss Smootaphilia: Ensemble Erotic at Film Noir Cinema for a sleazy selection of tunes designed to get your blood pumping set to the ’70s and ’80s scenes that inspired them from auteurs like Suspiria‘s Dario Argento and others. Get tickets here.

Dog Parade

Saturday, October 26 @ 11 a.m – 1 p.m.

And for something completely different: A dog parade! Tompkins Square Park doesn’t get to have all the fun. Stay local and head to JoJo & Co. Pet Club for their 4th annual parade and costume contest for pups featuring prizes from Bond Vet, Little Chonk, The Moonlight Mile, and more. Details on McGolrick’s dog parade to come (because there’s no such thing as too many)!

Halloween Flash Tattoos

Saturday, October 26 @ 12 – 8 p.m.

Wear your love for Halloween on your sleeve (or leg!)… permanently. Cake Is a Lie tattoo studio is hosting a flash day to get holiday-themed designs from their ten artists starting at $50. Walk-in appointments are first come, first served, or you can reach out to respective artists to book a slot. Appointments are cash only and tattoos will only be done on arms or legs. Check out Cake Is a Lie on Instagram to see available designs.

Carve a Fairy House

Sunday, October 27 @ 5 p.m.

Add a bit of whimsy to your stoop (if you have one… or if you dare…). Flower Cat cafe is hosting a guided pumpkin-carving workshop to create fairy houses that put those puking-pumpkin designs to shame. The session will be led by Flower Cat owner and florist Suzanne Agbayani and artist MacKenzie Huneke and the $30 fee includes a pumpkin and materials like dried flowers, mini woodland animals, and moss to take your motif over the top, plus complimentary white wine and the full cafe selection. Sign up here.

Halloween Salsa Class & Party

Sunday, October 27 @ 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Are your dance moves kind of scary? You can fix that! BAILA Society is offering a fun, thematic introduction to New York-style Salsa dancing with a beginner class followed by open-floor social dancing with Halloween costumes encouraged at the William Vale. No experience or partner is required. The class is $15, but the party afterward is free. Register or RSVP here.

Drag Dinner

Tuesday, October 29 @ 7 – 9:30 p.m.

If you want to see the highest caliber of costumes and makeup, don’t miss Hole in the Wall’s Queens of Bedford: Halloween Drag Dinner. The evening will feature a dinner entree, two cocktails, and awe-inspiring performances from Queens Essa Noche and Beaujangless with music from DJ Chico Raro. Dressing up is encouraged, and the best-dressed guests will win prizes. Book your table and tickets here.

Dread RPG

Tuesday, October 29 @ 7 p.m.

Don’t just watch the scary movie, be the scary movie. Last Place on Earth is hosting a session of horror role-playing game Dread, which is designed to make players nervous since “death is a certainty” (creators’ words, not mine) and uses a Jenga tower for action resolution as opposed to dice or cards, upping the stakes after any difficult move. Venmo $35.89 to @lastplacebk to play and email [email protected] to confirm your spot in advance (which is required).

McGhoulrick Party

Thursday, October 31 @ 3 – 7 p.m.

You don’t have to wait until the sun goes down to start your Halloween fun. McGolrick Park will be kicking off their McGhoulrick party early featuring their usual kids parade, story time from Greenpoint Library, tons of free candy, tarot-card readings, a Polaroid booth, Steve Wasterval painting scavenger hunt, prizes from over 20 local businesses, and a dance party by Dancorcism.

Bunco Game Night

Thursday, October 31 @ 7:30 – 10 p.m.

If you weren’t alive in the Prohibition Era nor are you part of a Southern ladies’ group, you may not be familiar with Bunco. But no matter — anyone can join Halloween Bunco Night at FourFiveSix. Players of any level are welcome for the numbers game, known for its many tricks and treats and which will be explained before starting (it’s fun!), and themed cocktails, tarot-card readings, a costume contest, prizes, and photo ops. Sign up to secure your spot here.

From Dusk Till Dawn Party

Thursday, October 31 @ 8 p.m.

New cowboy bar hailing from LA, Desert 5 Spot, is turning the western vibes up a few more notches for their Halloween party inspired by the 1996 Clooney-Tarantino horror-action-vampire film. The bash will feature a guest-nominated, host-chosen costume contest (with the winner nabbing a bottle of Dos Hombres mezcal), live music, and performances from sword swallowers, go-go line dancers, DJs, and more. Get tickets here.

Hallo-Whine

Thursday, October 31 @ 10 p.m.

Dubbed “The biggest Caribbean Halloween party,” Hallo-Whine is back for one night only and promising a night of vibes at cocktail bar Jolene Sound Room on Bedford. Costumes are required to dance to soca, dancehall, and reggae tunes all night from DJs Billionaire Pat and Milhouse. Get tickets here.

Día de Muertos Masquerade

Saturday, November 2 @ 9 p.m.

Halloween doesn’t just end on the 31st, especially if you’re familiar with Mexico’s Day of the Dead tradition dedicated to remembering loved ones who have passed, typically celebrated on November 1st and 2nd. (And especially if you’re not running the New York City Marathon the following morning.) For the occasion, Arlo Williamsburg will be decking out its ballroom to host a night of iconic decorative masks, non-stop music, and performances from La Zavaleta, DD Fuego, Freeda Kulo, Cholula Lemon, Paloma, and Trouble, as well as Drag Race México‘s Elektra Vandergeld, Eva Blunt, and Horacio Potasio. Get tickets here.