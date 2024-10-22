Gluten-free bakery 7 Grain Army (88 Roebling St.) is closing the doors of its brick and mortar bakery on Sunday, October 27.

Williamsburg’s 7 Grain Army churns out 100% gluten-free products. Most of the baked goods are also dairy-free and allergen-friendly, including things like muffins made with whole grains and coconut yogurt instead of butter and white sugar.

Last month, 7 Grain Army started a Go Fund Me campaign that asked for financial help as well as strategic advice and potential business partners.

The campaign explained that the building that houses the bakery was acquired by an unhelpful landlord. When the owners of 7 Grain Army attempted to renegotiate their expensive lease, the landlord instead dished out an eviction notice. The bakery was also hit with a tax levy and all revenue streams have been seized.

The online campaign has been updated recently, explaining that after months of negotiating with the new owners of the building, the discussions have come to an end. “88 Roebling will no longer house our 7 Grain Army Wellness Bakery after November,” the owners wrote.

This week, 7 Grain Army revised that statement, announcing that the bakery’s last day is instead this Sunday.

One of 7 Grain Army’s gluten-free danishes. Photo: 7 Grain Army

7 Grain Army explained that they are not exactly being kicked out, but negotiations have come to a standstill, and they believe that the landlord “just wants money, not a happy tenant long-term.”

7 Grain Army also explained that their current space does not allow for growth and has limitations like a lack of indoor seating for winter.

The owners are now focused on funding for 7 Grain Army’s wholesale and mail-order business. “We are looking to build a team of investors first, then build what we always intended. A manufactory,” 7 Grain Army told Greenpointers. “Then, the goal is to wholesale across the city.”

7 Grain Army’s bakeshop will have limited hours today and tomorrow.