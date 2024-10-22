By now, everyone is pretty familiar with Greenpoint’s propensity for over-the-top Halloween decor (though some blocks lean in more than others, of course). But this year, another avenue for local fall festivity is taking up some more space in the scene: store windows. Specifically, windows painted by painter and muralist Estrella “The Window Queen” Munoz.

Recently, Munoz has done seasonal murals at Premium Organic Deli, Broadway Stages, Moe’s Doughs, Headrush Barbershop, Home Made Taqueria, Pie Corps, and Grapepoint Wines. Her motifs range from autumnal and whimsical to spooky and Halloween-ready, particularly the Beetlejuice theme at Headrush.

Pie Corps

Headrush Barbershop

Headrush Barbershop

Grapepoint Wines

Home Made Taqueria

Moe’s Doughs

Broadway Stages

Premium Organic Deli

This isn’t the first time Munoz has captured our attention. Born and raised in Greenpoint, she’s been an artist her whole life and finally pursued painting full time during the pandemic, which is when she started connecting with local businesses to paint their murals. Two years ago, we profiled her in Greenpointers following her completion of the lush springtime mural at Market on Kent.

If you’d like to see more of Munoz’s work, you’re in luck — her November schedule for holiday murals is already almost fully booked.