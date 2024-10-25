Rita’s Pizza and Provisions (160 Huron St.) opened earlier this month in the space that was home to the original location of Archestratus, (which is now located at 164 Huron Street.)

But after serving up slices to the neighborhood for less than a month, the newcomer abruptly shut down, only temporarily, leaving a sign in the window stating that it will be closed until next year.

“Due to unexpected challenges with electrical permitting from the state of New York, the opening of Rita’s has been postponed to early 2025. During this time, we’ll be refining our menu, sharpening our vision, and working hard to create an even better pizza experience for the Greenpoint community,” the sign reads.

Greenpointers spoke with the team at Rita’s about this unexpected turn of events. “We’ve encountered a delay due to an electrical permitting issue and are working with Con Ed to resolve it as quickly as possible,” the team said.

“While this is a standard part of the process, it’s allowing us to fine-tune every detail to ensure a stellar experience when we open our doors.”

The team is holding off on sharing a definitive reopening date until they are closer to finalizing everything.