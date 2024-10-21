A new Greenpoint pizza joint, Chrissy’s Pizza (142 Nassau Ave.), has taken over the storefront that was most recently home to Poetica Coffee, which lasted only a year and a half.

Chrissy’s Pizza has been incredibly popular since owner Chris Hansell launched the business out of his Bushwick apartment in December 2021. Last year, Hansell left his “off-brand home oven” behind and started cooking pies out of Superiority Burger’s home in Manhattan, later moving to a residency at Superiority Burger’s new Manhattan location.

Finally, this past July, Chrissy’s Pizza’s Instagram announced that it was time to end the residency at Superiority Burger. “Last night was the final night of service. I can’t thank Brooks and my entire SB family enough. It didn’t feel like a residency, it felt like I was at home,” Hansell wrote. The post ended by thanking the team and customers, adding, “It is time to open Chrissy’s for real.”

Chrissy’s regular, pepperoni, and red pies. Photo: Chrissy’s

This week, Hansell will unveil his very own shop. The opening date is set for Thursday, October 24 after a successful friends and family dinner last night.

Chrissy’s menu is tight with 16” full pies only. There will be regular cheese, pepperoni, and a red pie that is vegan. Hansell told Greenpointers that he will also offer a rotating weekly special pie.

“We will have pizza for now and slowly add things as we can,” Hansell said, noting that Chrissy’s will offer “some counter space standing room for some people to be able to dine in.”

Hansell tossing pies at the friends and family event at Chrissy’s. Photo: Chrissy’s

Eagle-eyed locals noticed a few L’industrie shirts entering Chrissy’s new site a few weeks ago. Hansell told Greenpointers that Chrissy’s is not an offshoot of L’industrie and “is a completely different thing.” Hansell explained that some connected with L’industrie are silent partners, but do not advise on food, which is all Hansell.

Old school vibes at Chrissy’s. Photo: Chrissy’s

The opening of Chrissy’s comes at a time when the neighborhood is saturated with new pizza joints, like Rita’s (160 Huron St.), Rome to Brooklyn (587 Manhattan Ave.), and the upcoming opening of Stretch (320 Kent Ave.).

Chrissy’s will be open Thursday to Monday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.