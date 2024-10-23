A fire broke out on the roof of a residential building at 55 Berry Street this afternoon.

The smoke could be seen from afar, but the FDNY contained the fire in a relatively short amount of time. The call came in around 2:45 pm and firefighters contained it by 3:21 pm. The FDNY told Greenpointers that 12 units, consisting of 60 fire and EMS personnel, responded to the scene.

Citizen inaccurately reported that seven civilians sustained minor injuries during the fire, but the FDNY clarified that the figure can be attributed to a different fire in Brooklyn, taking place on President Street. No injuries have been reported regarding the Berry Street fire.

An investigation by the FDNY fire marshals is ongoing. We will update the story if we learn additional details.