Good morning, Greenpointers.

Fall is in full swing! Enjoy all our neighborhood offers, and catch up on this week’s headlines with our handy little newsletter.

Fresh off the heels of a tree-mendous victory (the Eastern redbud tree was recently named as one of the city’s great trees), it’s a perfect time to think about the future of McGolrick Park. NBK Parks Alliance will host a town hall next week.

And speaking of park improvements, Franklin Street’s American Playground just received $5 million for a much-needed renovation.

Do you live near the NuHart Plastics Superfund site? A new survey wants to hear from you.

Pan Pan Vino Vino has a new chef and a new Spanish menu.

A new cannabis concept store just opened in the Refinery at Domino building. The folks from St. Mazie just opened Fred’s Dog House, a new blues bar and venue on Grand Street. The new coffee shop UnD has soft opened with treats like almond milk bread and matcha cookies.

Sadly, Baoburg announced they would close by the month’s end.

As always, we have a weekend roundup and a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

News12 spoke to a Greenpoint man whose non-profit, Pilots to the Rescue, helps transport at-risk animals.

A long-empty building on Eckford Street is finally getting demolished.