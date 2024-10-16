American Playground on Franklin Street is finally getting some much needed repairs!

City Council Member Lincoln Restler and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher have awarded the park $5 million for a renovation, in partnership with the NYC Parks Department.

Restler made the announcement in a recent newsletter to constituents, though he cautioned that it would take years to be fully realized. “In the months to come, we will work with the Parks Department to gather community input from neighbors on how best to improve this vital park space for Greenpoint families,” the newsletter read.

The park was first founded in 1890. According to the Parks’ website, it was last renovated in 2007.