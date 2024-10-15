Greenpoint’s beloved McGolrick Park has been serving the community since 1891, when it was originally known as Winthrop Park (it was renamed in 1941). Residents have enjoyed decades filled with shady trees, farmer’s markets, and playground memories, but what might the next century have in store for us? A new town hall will consider that question.

“The Next 100 Years of McGolrick Park” will be a three-year long initiative, kicking off with a town hall on October 26, followed by a community visioning session on November 10.

Image courtesy of Friends of McGolrick Park website.

We recently reported that the Greenpoint Community Environmental Fund (founded in part with money from an ExxonMobil settlement) started to wrap up after nearly 15 years of good deeds, but there’s still one last stream of funding. NBK Parks Alliance announced that the fund’s final grant allocation would go towards McGolrick Park, capping off more than $600,000 of investment that supported community programming, gardening, maintenance, and so much more.

“The Town Hall will launch a community-driven collaboration featuring surveys and a visioning session led by partners like the Friends of McGolrick Park,” NBK Parks Alliance wrote. “This process will result in the development of a comprehensive work plan and recommendations for future investment in the park.”

The events are presented in partnership with the Office of the New York State Attorney General, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the offices of Greenpoint’s local elected officials.

More details are still to come, but be sure to mark your calendars!