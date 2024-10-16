Southeast Asian restaurant Baoburg (614 Manhattan Ave.) is closing permanently on October 31 after serving noodles, buns, and more to North Brooklyn for nearly 12 years.

Baoburg first opened in Williamsburg in 2013 and then moved to Greenpoint in 2016. The eatery serves Southeast Asian comfort food like short rib ramen, crispy pork belly rice, and their signature bao buns from the self-described “queen of noddles,” Chef Suchanan Aksornnan, also known as Chef Bao Bao, who competed on the Food Network’s Chopped.

A selection of Southeast Asian comfort food from Baoburg. Photo: Baoburg’s Instagram

Baoburg announced the sad news on Instagram, writing that “after 12 unforgettable years—first in Williamsburg and then here in Greenpoint—we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Baoburg at the end of this month, on October 31st.”

The team continued by writing, “Despite our best efforts, the rising costs have made it impossible for us to continue operating. We are immensely grateful for your support, loyalty, and the countless memories we’ve shared together.”

Baoburg ended the announcement by thanking locals “for being a cherished part of the Baoburg family,” and asking them to visit and enjoy their favorite dishes before the end of the month.

Screenshot

Baoburg told Greenpointers that the team does not have anything specific in the works at the moment, but will keep us posted about new projects.