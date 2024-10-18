Japanese brand UnD, which sells wholesale and retail products like matcha, miso, pastries, and almond milk bread, has opened a brick and mortar location in Greenpoint at 141 India Street.

UnD offers Japanese sandwiches, toasts, breads, pastries and cookies, plus tea, matcha, and coffee beverages. UnD uses their signature almond milk bread, a take on shokupan, for sandwiches and toast, as well as curry bread made from the same dough.

The shop is currently in the soft opening stage with a grand opening in the works for next month. The interior and exterior of the cafe are still a work in progress; the team at UnD is working on a large graphic for the entrance wall and small artwork for the interior.

UnD’s matcha. Photo: UnD

In the coming weeks, UnD is preparing to sell and showcase ceramics created by local artists in addition to food and drinks.

“We plan to offer unique items such as Japanese tea and ceramics, which will only be available at our shop here in New York,” UnD’s Haruki told Greenpointers. “We’re aiming to have everything, including the signage and these items, ready by next month.”

UnD’s current hours are Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.