Attention Greenpoint residents! A new survey from NYU Langone Health wants to hear from you.

The survey, conducted in part with help from North Brooklyn Neighbors, hopes to gather at least 100 responses to learn more about how the NuHart Superfund site (65 Dupont St.) affects the community’s health. Find it here.

To participate, you must be 18-89 years old and have lived or worked full-time in Greenpoint for at least two years at any point since 1950.

And if the survey inspires more action, then you’re in luck. North Brooklyn Neighbors is hosting a virtual community meeting on October 29 to share updates on the Superfund site. The meeting is hosted in partnership with the offices of our local elected officials. NBN also plans to share the results from air testing in the area.

A flyer highlighting the survey. Image courtesy of North Brooklyn Neighbors.

The site is part of the New York State Superfund program (the Meeker Avenue plume and Newtown Creek are federal Superfund sites). The site contains phthalate and trichloroethene (TCE) contamination. “From 1950 until 2004, the site was used by the NuHart Company for the production, storage, and shipping of plastic and vinyl products,” a NYS Department of Environmental Conservation fact sheet reads, “Operations ceased in 2004 and the site buildings have been vacant since that time. The site is currently being remediated and redeveloped and will consist of two residential buildings with a one-level cellar with planned affordable housing.”

Madison Realty Capital is the site’s developer. Representatives will be present at October 29’s meeting.

For updates from the most recent meeting, check out our write up here.