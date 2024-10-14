Locals might currently be quibbling about a proposed weed shop opening up in the historic Greenpoint Savings Bank, but in the meantime, another licensed spot has opened nearby.

Gotham, which dubs itself “the world’s first cannabis concept store,” just opened in Williamsburg’s Refinery at Domino (300 Kent Ave), becoming the building’s first retailer. And while a weed dispensary might conjure up images of zooted-out cartoon characters and tacky font choices, Gotham is aiming a little higher (no pun intended).

Aside from just different forms of weed and its attendant paraphernalia, Gotham also offers a range of lifestyle and decor products. “Featured brands include Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, Carne Bollente, Porter Yoshida, Jungles Jungles, Extra Vitamins and more, available alongside Gotham’s own line of products which include candles, topicals, wearable merchandise and more,” a press release reveals.

“Driving the democratization of cannabis consumption, through a specifically cultural lens, sits at the very center of Gotham’s DNA,” says Joanne Wilson, founder of Gotham. “We are honored at the opportunity to continue making a palpable influence on the industry in New York, and to cement our commitment to being an integral part of the city’s cultural fabric.”

The store’s grand opening took place last Friday. The store is running a special that pays homage to the building’s history. Sugarhigh is a white sugar cube edible available only at Gotham locations (the store also has a flagship location in the East Village and another location in Hudson, NY).

The store will be open every day from 12 pm to 11 pm.