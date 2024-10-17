Another weekend is here! Spend the beautiful fall weather in a handful of seasonal-and-non-seasonal activities (no penchant for pumpkin spice required) without having to leave the neighborhood.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

BLACKOUT SCREENING AND Q&A

Fridays and movie nights just feel right together. And this one has the special bonus of a director Q&A! At 8 p.m., Film Noir Cinema is screening 2023 horror Blackout, which takes inspiration from classic werewolf films and Marvel’s Werewolf by Night series and follows the story of a fine arts painter convinced he’s a werewolf wreaking havoc on a small American town under the full moon (maybe he was the one cutting down those trees on Huron?!). Following the movie, stick around for a Q&A session with prolific horror director and actor Larry Fessenden.

Tickets are $14.64 (including fees) available here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

HISTORIC WALKING TOUR

Something about fall just feels…nostalgic. Lean in and learn about historic Greenpoint during a walking tour organized by the Queens Historical Society from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Led by John Juva, who grew up in Greenpoint, the tour will feature landmark buildings, the sites of three former movie theaters, two churches, and the remaining bulkhead of the old Vernon Avenue Bridge, which used to stretch over Newtown Creek to Queens. There will also be bathroom, snack, and local business shopping breaks, and the walk will end at one of our remaining Polish restaurants for lunch (though lunch will not be provided). The tour will start at Bagel Point (which, for the record, is not historic).

Registration is $12.51 (including fees) available here.

SMORGASBURG BEER FEST This fest may not be Oktoberfest, but at least the origin words of the two are not too far from each other geographically — Smorgasburg (Swedish, Oktoberfest is German — that’s like an hour-and-a-half flight) is hosting its own Beer Fest at Marsha P. Johnson State Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beer samples (9 oz) from breweries like TALEA, Other Half Brewing, Grimm Artisanal Ales, Transmitter Brewing, and many more will be available via token system. Smorgasburg food vendors will also be on site to truly round out the tasting experience. Entry is free, but tickets are $28.52 (including fees) and include 5 beer tokens and a cup, available here. FALL BOOK SALE Credit: Greenpoint Library's FB page Is your TBR list dwindling? Find a new favorite (that you can keep!) and support the library at the same time during Friends of Greenpoint Library’s Fall Book Sale. From 12 to 4 p.m., our local branch will have books for teens, kids, and adults at great prices, plus a raffle and tote bags featuring a library drawing by local art superstar Steve Wasterval for sale. Money raised will support their arts, cultural and environmental public programs. The event is free to attend. FLORAL SCULPTURE WORKSHOP Leave sad old bouquets behind and learn about the art of floral sculpting. Bernard James Fine Jewelry is hosting a workshop for sculpting and dried flower arranging from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring wine pairings (provided by an in-house sommelier) and light bites, plus tickets include a raffle entry for a $100 gift card to the store. Tickets are $200 and can be paid via cash or Venmo — reach out to @hands.on.bk to confirm attendance. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

KARCZMA 17TH ANNIVERSARY

As Greenpoint changes more and more by the day (second…), let’s celebrate the longtime haunts while they’re still here! Traditional Polish restaurant Karczma is celebrating 17 years in the neighborhood. The mainstay for borscht, kielbasa, and more affordable Polish cuisine is having a party to mark the occasion. From 12 to 9 p.m., they’ll be serving $8 cocktails featuring vodka from Chopin, Poland’s last family-owned vodka brand, and free traditional lard finger sandwiches.

ANY BODY EVERY BODY

Gyms can be intimidating. Enjoy an inclusive, empowering atmosphere for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community at Brooklyn Athletic Club during Any Body Every Body from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And you can get literally uplifted — the session includes a pull-up competition with prizes from Sweetgreen, Form Nutrition, and gender-inclusive brand tomboyx. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center.

Registration is $23.18 (including fees) and available here.

FALL FESTIVAL

No need to go upstate for outdoors autumnal fun. Marsha P. Johnson State Park is hosting a fall festival for revelers of all ages from 12 to 4 p.m. The fest will include pumpkin painting, guided bird walks, puppet show, live music, games, and a pumpkin maze.

The event is free to attend, but you can RSVP here.