Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Even if you’re no longer in school, September always feels like a fresh start, and this month has been no exception.

Up ahead this weekend: Layla and TALEA Beer Co. are teaming up with Chef Alistair McMurray for a beer & BBQ pop-up. Aesop’s Sound Fables will perform a free show at Transmitter Park. For more ideas, consult our weekend round-up here.

Plus BKLYN just opened a new location on Manhattan Avenue. A new flea market will open at an unlikely source—under the BQE.

The team behind the acclaimed Casa Ora plans to open a new bakery and cocktail bar, Lulla’s, next month. UND, a new Japanese coffee shop is coming to Greenpoint. Botbar is now offering a vegan food menu. In more rebrand news, Williamsburg’s Baba Cool will become a wine bar in October.

A fire broke out at St. Anselm; they will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Residents of 26 West Street experienced a burglary.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

Catbird celebrates 20 years in Williamsburg.

The Local Love Wall at McCarren Park has been making headlines.

The elevators are chronically out-of-order at this Williamsburg NYCHA complex.