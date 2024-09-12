FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

FRIDAY THE 13TH TATTOOS

If you’re not particularly superstitious, celebrate the time-honored tradition of a Friday the 13th tattoo at NYC Tattoo Shop. All day on Friday — and all month long, actually — you can get a small $66 tattoo, medium $88 tattoo, or larger size for $131+. Appointment slots start at 8 a.m. and they have hundreds of flash designs to choose from.

See details on snagging the deal and booking here.

SOUND BATH MEDITATION

Want spa-level relaxation without paying Williamsburg spa prices? Head to the library for a free Sound Bath Meditation at 11 a.m. The one-hour guided session will feature bamboo flute music from local musician Paul Wellington and voice from Lukas Pappenfusscline. The goal of the meditation is to increase relaxation and leave attendees with a heightened sense of well-being.

Registration here is encouraged but not required.

BACK TO SCHOOL FEST

School is back in session — and Twinkle Playspace is here to help kids cope. From 3 to 5 p.m., start the weekend on a family-friendly fun note with a back-to-school event featuring arts and crafts, a sundae bar, reptile show, photo booth, prizes, and more for kids 6 and under in the interactive play space.

Tickets are $49.87 (including fees) for non-members available here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

MINI ZINE FEST

If you’re on the lookout for new reading material and want to support local artists and writers, don’t miss the 14th edition of Mini Zine Fest at Pete’s Candy Store. From 2 to 7 p.m., peruse and buy comics and zines from Brooklyn-based publishers (many from Greenpoint and Williamsburg, specifically) including HOMOCATS, Women In Print, Mothman’s Oddities & Peculiars, Bushwick Grill Club, Alexandra Montclair, Bar Scrawl, and many more, plus live comedy in the back.

The event is free to attend.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND MIXER

For even more things to read, NYC Book Club for Book Hoes is hosting a book exchange and mixer for mingling with fellow voracious readers at Nighthorse Bar from 4 to 6 p.m. There’s no limit to the number of books you can bring or take, and they’ll be organized by genre, from romance to murder mysteries to non-fiction. There will also be a raffle and bookish merch available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 and available here.

DANCORCISM

Let loose in McCarren Park during Dancorcism hosted by McCarren Parkhouse and featuring old-school, feel-good music from creator Debbie D. The community dance party is open to all and promises a “safe space to get weird” from 7 to 11 p.m. What more can you ask for, really?

The party is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

SATURDAY + SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 + 15

ESSE TACO MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND

Ahead of Mexican Independence Day on the 16th, new Bedford Avenue hotspot Esse Taco is throwing a two-day bash. Starting at 2 p.m. each day, the party will feature Esse and chef Enrique Olvera’s usual now-internet-famous (and food-critic-famous) tacos, plus a live DJ, mariachi band, specialty Manoji mezcal cocktails, and an ice cream cart.

The event is free to attend, but runs until they’re sold out, which is likely to happen sooner rather than later given their popularity.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

ZINE-MAKING WORKSHOP

If you’re not all zine’d out after Saturday, turn that inspiration into something of your own. Held Space is hosting a zine-making workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. designed for unwinding, processing, and creating through writing, drawing, and collage. The session will both be guided and freeform with group introductions and the opportunity to make your own work with provided supplies. Who knows, maybe next year you’ll end up featured at Mini Zine Fest.

Email [email protected] to sign up.

BREATHWORK WORKSHOP

Make it a workshop weekend! Harness your inner peace at Artful Souls and Wellness from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. during a transformative session teaching the basics of using the power of your breath for achieving relaxation, releasing emotions, and finding clarity. No prior experience is necessary, and the workshop will be led by a facilitator gently guiding everyone through the process with the goal of leaving refreshed and revitalized.

Registration is on a sliding scale starting at $25 here.