The Manhattan Avenue coffee shop Botbar has reopened with a new team—and a new vegan food menu.

Botbar is now operated by the same team behind long-standing sushi spot Wasabi (638 Manhattan Ave). The culinary team now consists of Chef Joe and Chef Michael of Flushing’s Bodhi Village. They’ve now introduced a more extensive food menu that relies heavily on meat substitutes such as mushroom “steak” or sesame “chicken” made out of soybeans. Specials include tofu dishes and a roti canai with carrots and potatoes.

For $25, you can get a combo meal with an appetizer, entree, soup, and a side of white or brown rice. Aside from food, customers can expect coffee classics and drinks like an ube latte.

Adam the robot barista is still slinging coffee drinks, but Botbar has also hired more humans since opening a year ago.

To commemorate the new vibe, the team is hosting a Grand Opening this Sunday, September 15.

Botbar is located at 664 Manhattan Avenue. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.