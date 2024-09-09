This Sunday, September 15, two welcoming Williamsburg spots want to ward off your Sunday scaries with backyard beers and barbecue.

European-style aperitivo bar Layla (325 Bedford Ave.) is hosting Chef Alistair McMurray while he cooks up a delicious Sunday afternoon in collaboration with women-owned brewery, TALEA Beer Co. (87 Richardson St.). Guests will graze on Chef McMurray’s small plates and sip TALEA’s popular brews in Layla’s laidback backyard.

Chef McMurray is from Australia and now based in New York. He spent four years as the sous chef at Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, and before that worked in fine dining restaurants in Melbourne, Vancouver, and London.

Layla’s co-owners, Stefano D’Orsogna and Sam Lynch, share Chef McMurray’s Australian heritage, which influences Sunday’s cuisine. Chef McMurray will be cooking select dishes over fire, adding an Australian-inspired smokiness to complement the backyard BBQ vibes.

The interior of Layla. Photo: Samantha Hillman

Chef McMurray’s à la carte menu includes dishes like tuna tostada with peach, corn, and salsa macha. This small plate pairs well with TALEA’s Haba Haba which is brewed with habañero, tamarind, mango, and pink sea salt.

The menu will also include lamb ribs with pineapple hot honey, peri peri salt, and lime which pairs well with TALEA’s Park Pilsner, a smooth, refreshing brew with a hint of bitterness.

Other options are TALEA Al Dente beer-battered potato cakes with chicken salt, sour cream, and zhoug, and a watermelon panzanella paired with TALEA’s Watermelon Splash sour ale.

TALEA Watermelon Splash sour ale. Photo: TALEA

The backyard beers and barbecue pop-up will happen on Sunday from noon – 4 p.m. at Layla. Reservations are welcome and can be made here.