The Williamsburg restaurant St. Anselm (355 Metropolitan Ave) experienced a fire this morning.

A fire broke out in the building around 4:49 am this morning. The FDNY reports that it was under control by 5:42 am; no injuries were reported.

Citizen reports that the fire started in the basement. St. Anselm has not yet commented on the situation.

We’ll keep you updated if we learn anything further about the situation.