A thief recently broke into 26 West Street, a luxury apartment building in Greenpoint.

The burglary took place around 1:32 am on September 11. The unknown individual forcibly pulled the front door open, according to the NYPD, removing property before fleeing the location on foot. A resident told Greenpointers that items were stolen from the building’s storage unit.

No additional details were made available, the investigation is ongoing.

We will update the story if we learn anything further.