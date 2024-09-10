They say twice is a coincidence, and three is a trend—another coffee shop/studio hybrid will open in Greenpoint.

In an area like ours, coffee shop news will always make up about a third of our reporting, but this latest crop of openings seek to marry coffee with a studio space (Coffee Check and Owlee fit this mold, according to Instagram, a brand called UND will be next).

Japanese-food brand UND will open a coffee shop on India Street next to El Manjar Dominicano (141 India St.), though an exact date was not given. Currently, UND sells both wholesale and retail products such as matcha, miso, pastries, and cookies. Their trademark product is almond milk bread, a take on the classic Japanese milk bread.

The Almond Milk Bread from UND. Image via UND website.

“One of our goals is not just to introduce Japanese culture and good things to America, but rather to adapt them to the American culture. Tastes and preferences differ depending on where you grew up and your experiences,” the website reads. “We respect American culture and Japanese culture, after learning about them, we hope to create something new that are mixed both culture and can become part of the American culture.”

The UND team did not respond to our request for comment.