Roughly a year after crowdfunding and signing a lease, Plus BKLYN has finally opened their second location at 671 Manhattan Avenue.

Founder and owner Alexis Krase opened the destination for curated pre-loved clothing and vintage selections (from statement pieces to basics) catering to sizes 0X to 6X — or, as the shop puts it, “plus size clothes that don’t suck”

— at 490 Metropolitan Ave in 2017. As the story goes, Krase noticed a hole in the market for fun, expressive, and quality plus-sized clothes that made her excited to get dressed in the morning, so she left the corporate world to rise to the occasion with her new shop all about radical self love.

Plus BKLYN also utilizes a buy, sell, and trade model to create a more sustainable and circular way of sharing gently loved clothes and limiting clothing waste.

The new location amplifies the fun, welcoming atmosphere of the original shop, but with more space (its roughly three times the size of their Metropolitan Avenue spot) for even more high-quality vintage wares (including more masculine and gender-neutral options) and fitting rooms, plus kitschy accessories like hair clips, pins, sunglasses, stickers, and handbags all in a kaleidoscope of colors. This opening was a long time coming, after permit issues and stop-work orders caused financial snags that impacted their opening timeline despite signing their lease last October.

This expansion also allows them to do more community events, like their grand-opening party last weekend featuring tarot readings, live performances, giveaways, a runway show, tattoos, and Peter Pan donuts.

The new Plus BKLYN location is open from 12 to 8 p.m. every day. The 490 Metropolitan Avenue location is currently closed for updates.