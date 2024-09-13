The Greenpoint outpost of Caffè Panna (16 Norman Ave.) opened this summer. Owner Hallie Meyer (the daughter of restaurateur Danny Meyer) founded Caffè Panna in Manhattan in 2019.

Greenpoint locals can stop by the new shop to try one of Meyer’s 12 rotating flavors, soft serve, granita, and even fruit crisps, which are sometimes offered as a special menu item. Alternatively, Caffè Panna pints are also available online for pick up or local delivery. The team calls it “the easiest way to skip the line (and also guarantee you’ve secured any pints you want).”

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Caffè Panna has shared its recipe for pear crisp à la mode. Learn how to make this delicious treat below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Caffè Panna’s Pear Crisp à la Mode

Ingredients for Crisp Topping

2 sticks of salted butter

360 grams (2 1/2 cups) of flour

110 grams (about 1 /2 cup) of white sugar

120 grams (a little over 1/2 cup) of brown sugar

130 grams (1 1/3 cups) of oats

100 grams (about 1 cup) of roughly chopped pecans (optional, but highly recommended)

13 grams (about 2 teaspoons) of Trapani or fine sea salt

6 grams (about 2 1/8 teaspoons) of ground cinnamon

1 gram (just a pinch) of ground ginger

Ingredients for Pear Filling

6 pears, sliced and peeled

85 grams (a little over 6 tablespoons) of brown sugar

20 grams (1 1/2 tablespoons) of white sugar

Squeeze of lemon juice

Directions

1. Start by making the crisp topping. Melt the butter in the microwave or in a pot until just melted.

2. Mix the rest of the ingredients for the crisp topping together in a large bowl.

3. Pour the melted butter (use every last drop!) into the mixture until it is crumbly. Squish it together in handfuls so clumps form. Set aside.

4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

5. Peel the pears (apples, peaches or plums can be used instead).

6. Slice into wedges (it doesn’t matter how neatly)

7. Toss in sugars. Add lemon juice and toss again.

8. Place in a large baking dish and top evenly with the crisp topping.

9. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until crisp is golden brown.

10. Top with a scoop of Caffè Panna Vanilla gelato or any other pint flavor that pairs nicely with your crisp.